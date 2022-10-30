Karachiites reflect radical shift in political preferences

KARACHI: A new opinion poll has found a radical shift in political preferences among the voters of Karachi for the National Assembly and local body polls.

In the context of National Assembly, a larger 32 per cent expressed support for the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), followed by 23 pc for the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) and seven pc for the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

The new dynamic was also reflected in the voter preference for LB candidates where the JI has emerged as the top choice.

This is in sharp contrast to previous strong support for the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQMP) that has now been relegated in this poll.

The Pulse Consultants conducted an opinion poll across seven districts of the city to find out shifting political preferences. For the survey over 1,000 people were contacted ranging in age from 16-55 years and included both males and females from Oct 17-20.

The voters of Karachi have reflected new political trends. They have declared support for the PTI in the National Assembly elections, while expressing preference for the JI for the local body polls.

As many as 32pc of those approached by the pollster, declared the PTI as their top favourite in the NA, followed by 23 pc supporting the JI, seven pc for the PPP, 5pc for the PMLN, 4 pc for the MQMP and a sliver of three pc for the TLP. Besides, one pc of those contacted by the Pulse Consultants pledged support to the PSP. However, 10 pc were undecided and 11 pc strongly suggested that they would not vote for any of the political parties.

In the context of local body preferences, a large chunk of 28 pc favoured the JI, followed by 24pc for the PTI, 8pc for the PPPP, two pc each for the MQMP and TLP and PSP. The PMLN managed support by only once pc of those polled in this survey. Here again 18 pc were undecided about they want to vote for, but 12 pc were sure that they do not want to vote for anyone.