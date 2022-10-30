Guesthouses, hotels ordered not to rent rooms to PTI marchers

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Police said Saturday that it have issued instructions to the owners of hotels and guesthouses in the federal capital not to rent a room to any of the PTI long marchers or otherwise get ready to face the consequences.

The police have conveyed to them that all hotels and guesthouses will be searched on a daily basis and that strict action will be taken if any PTI worker or supporter is found staying there.

Thousands of people joined the PTI s long march which began from Lahore’s Liberty Chowk on Friday under the leadership of former prime minister and party Chairman Imran Khan to press the government to call early elections.

People could be seen walking on foot along with the container carrying Imran and the party’s top leadership as well as travelling in cars and on motorcycles as the march made its way through different areas of the Punjab capital at snail’s pace.