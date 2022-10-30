Accused involved in child’s molestation held in Kohat

KOHAT: The police arrested an accused involved in the rape and murder of a 6-year old child in the jurisdiction of Muhammad Riaz Shaheed Police Station on Saturday.

Speaking at a press conference, Superintendent of Police (Operations) Bilal Ahmad along with Deputy Superintendent of Police, Saddar Circle, Saifur Rahman and Station House Officer Qismat Khan said that an accused identified as Anwar Khan, a resident of Mamozai in Orakzai tribal district, had murdered a 6-year old boy Shehryar after molesting him in Talab Banda.

He said that it was a challenge for the police, as the accused had thrown the body of the victim into a well to destroy evidence of his heinous crime.

The official said that District Police Officer Shafiullah Khan Gandapur had also taken notice of the heart-wrenching incident and directed the police to arrest the accused as soon as possible.

“The police team launched an investigation and gathered credible evidence through human resources and intelligence and succeeded to arrest the accused within several hours,” the SP said, adding that the culprit had first molested the child and then killed him and later threw his body into a well in the fruit orchard.

He said that the accused had confessed to the police and the court to commit the crime.