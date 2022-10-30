Pashto Cultural Day marked

PESHAWAR: The Pashto Society of Edwardes College, Peshawar, marked its annual Pashto Cultural Day here on Saturday.

About 22 stalls were set up showcasing local art, traditional dress, women’s shawls, jewellry, foods, beverages and handicrafts.

Senior faculty members, alumni and current students participated in the event.

Principal Prof Shujaat Ali Khan in his brief address asked the students to continue promoting such positive activities along with academics on the campus.

Noted Pashto writer, Prof Dr Abasin Yousafzai showed up at the event. Speaking on the occasion, he said that such healthy events would help improve their knowledge about their own cultural values both past and present.

Prof Samiuddin Arman said that the event was arranged with an objective to raise awareness of our indigenous art and culture among our young generation.

Later, senior artiste Zainullah Jan Ustad, Shuakat Swati, Rashid Khan and Jalal performed and entertained the audience.