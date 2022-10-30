Completion of uplift projects in Torghar sought

MANSEHRA: District Development Advisory Committee Chairman MPA Laiq Mohammad Khan on Saturday asked the contractors to complete the development projects in Torghar.

“The Khyber Pakhtun-khwa government has initiated development projects in the district. The contractors should complete the work on time,” he said while speaking at a meeting. The heads of different departments attended the meeting.

Deputy Commissioner Anwar Zeb Khan briefed the committee, which approved more funds for the road and other projects. Laiq Mohammad Khan said that work on the Darband-Thakot road, which was underway with Rs740 million, should be completed immediately.

“This road links Torghar with Mansehra, Battagram and Shangla districts. It will facilitate the local people and should be completed without any further delay,” he said.

He said the erstwhile tribal belt of Mansehra, which was given the status of a settled district in 2011, needed more infrastructure to bring it on a par with the developed districts in the province. Deputy Commissioner Anwar Zeb Khan said he recently inaugurated the first-ever driving license branch in the district. “The execution of roads and other development projects worth over Rs1.5 billion is in progress and the provincial government released more funds for their early completion,” he said.