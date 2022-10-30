Floral Art Society holds competitions

Islamabad : The Floral Art Society of Pakistan (FASP) Magnolia Chapter Rawalpindi/ Islamabad held their general body meeting at the Serena Hotel, says a press release.

The event was a competition, which comprised on two classes - ‘Splendid Sculpture’, in which participants were to make arrangement using spathes.

The prize winners were: First: Ghazala Abdullah, second: Zeenat Salim; third: Faiezah Shahid; very highly commended: Farah Khursheed; highly commended: Faiza Sadiq and Saadia Akhtar and commended: Nasreen Mazhar and Saadia Aamir.

The second category was ‘Hanging Delightfully’, in which hanging mobile arrangements were to be made.

Members enthusiastically took part in the competition and made attractive and unique arrangements which were treat for eyes. In this category, the first prize went to Nageen Malik, the second prize: Nahida Raza, there was no third prize, very highly commended: Suzan Jamshed and Sarwat Aslam, there was no highly commended winner; commended: Yasmin Salman, Nuzhat Saeed and Saadia Akhtar

Two experienced members, Farhana Azim and Asma Ansari, of the Magnolia chapter were the judges of the competition. They gave the results and did the critique on each arrangement in detail, which helped the members to know their drawbacks and provided them a great learning opportunity. First lady Samina Alvi gave away prizes to the winning candidates.