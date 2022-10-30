Lahore Science Mela ends today

LAHORE : Khawarzimi Science Society (KSS) has organised a two-day Lahore Science Mela (LSM) at Divisional Public School and College (DPS), Model Town from October 29-30.

The fourth edition of Lahore Science Mela is a fantastic show of scientific achievements for inspiration of young generation. Apart from other scientific organisations, Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) is also displaying its achievements at Lahore Science Mela. Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) is also showcasing its stall in Lahore Science Mela. PAEC is also playing pivotal role in the medical fields with the help of 20 cancer hospitals throughout the country.

With a lineup of around 200 performers from Pakistan, including the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission to the school-going children, the Lahore Science Mela aims to provide a platform to everyone, regardless of age or background. The exhibitors include schools, organisations, government, inventors, and hobbyists covering diverse themes such as wildlife, flying machines, space arts, microbes, exotic birds, crops, architectural symmetry and patterns, lasers, minerals, and rocks. Khwarizmi Science Society (KSS) is a non-profit organisation founded in 1997. It aims to further the science culture in Pakistan’s educational institutions and the public. The ideology of KSS is “Science is for all.”

The Lahore Science Mela represents a unique effort to spread passion for science and technology among Pakistani students, both boys and girls. This year’s Mela’s welcomes everyone to explore this temporary science museum of sorts and the scientific discoveries and milestones around us. Another highlight of this year’s Lahore Science Mela is another version of the Large Hadron Collider (LHC) and a Planetarium which not only takes people on a journey towards the stars but also narrows down to the earth and its nature.

International guests who became part of this Mela include Joao Pequenao, Head of the CERN Media Lab (world’s largest physics laboratory), a team of pioneering soft robotics scientists from the BioRobotics Institute – Scuola Superiore Sant’Anna of Italy, and Dr Nidhal Guessoum, a leading astrophysicist and the Arab world’s most celebrated public science activist.

The festival also includes a remote talk by Dr Paul Davies, world-renowned cosmologist from the Arizona State University and live observatory sessions from one of the most powerful telescopes of KECK-II Observatory.