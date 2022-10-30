Rana Sana says PTI planning to bring arms to long march

Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah during press conference. —PID

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Saturday accused Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan of planning to spread chaos in the federal capital through his long march, citing a purported leaked audio of Ali Amin Gandapur, who could be heard speaking about bringing arms to the long march.

Addressing a press conference, Sanaullah released an audio leak of Gandapur where he could be heard speaking to an unknown person about bringing arms and ammunition.

The interior minister claimed that as per initial investigations, details of this conversation had been secured by the ministry. However, he refused to reveal the identity of the unknown person allegedly speaking to the PTI leader. In response to a question, Sanaullah said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government should immediately arrest Gandapur and the unidentified person.

He also stated that all information had also been shared with the Punjab government, urging it to immediately crack down on mobs. “If the chief secretary and inspector-general fail to arrest these people, the onus would be on them,” he asserted.

Terming Khan’s attitude “undemocratic”, the interior minister said the intentions of the PTI chief were not good. “We have been saying that Imran Khan fitna wants to mislead the nation.” “Khan wants people to die instead of holding a long march,” Sanaullah said, accusing him of planning to destroy and divide the country.

The minister added that the PTI chief planned to “destroy and create divisions in the country and wishes to kill his own innocent party workers to put blame on the law enforcement agencies”.

Sanaullah maintained that the former prime minister was a “shameless” person who had no concerns about how he was harming the country, and recalled his ‘foreign conspiracy’ and ‘regime change’ narratives.

Sanaullah urged the nation to realise the true intentions of Khan, who aimed at spreading chaos in the country.

“If the government takes action against this person [Khan] — who does not believe in constitution and democracy — people should not raise objections,” he said, reiterating that the coalition government will protect the federal capital and the residents at any cost.

“Gandapur would have been arrested if he was in Islamabad,” the minister said.

Khan’s conspiracy will not be allowed to succeed, Sanaullah said, adding that they would react against the long march.

He revealed that an 13-member committee had been constituted to deliberate on the developing situation amid the PTI’s long march. He also urged Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi to take notice of the emerging situation.

A 13-member committee with reference to talks on the matter of long march has been constituted under the interior minister Rana Sanaullah.

The committee has been formed to make sure that the long march would be peaceful and hold political talks. “If anyone wants to negotiate regarding the march, they will hold talks with the committee.”

The committee reportedly includes Minister for Economic Affairs Ayaz Sadiq, Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique, Adviser to the Prime Minister Qamar Zaman Kaira, MQMP Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, ANP leader Mian Iftikhar Hussain, Minister for Communications Asad Mehmood and Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb.

Meanwhile, PTI Chairman Imran Khan said real march would start today (Sunday) as he believed that the federal government had formed a non-serious committee to engage Azadi march.

“A slave only becomes a good slave, we are not sheep to accept your decision.”

On Saturday, PTI’s long march left Shahdara and reached Ferozewala under the leadership of Imran. The march would resume its journey from Kamonki on Sunday.

Addressing the participants of the long march, Khan said, “I have come out only to tell you what freedom is, a slave only becomes a good slave, while free men rule the world.”

He said that firstly Shahbaz Gill was picked, then the 75-year-old senator was picked and tortured. Senator Azam Swati was tortured in front of his grandsons and granddaughters. He was caught and tortured and the world criticised it.

“I want to send a message, we are human beings, not sheep. First we were told that Nawaz Sharif, Asif Zardari, Shehbaz Sharif are thieves, then they are imposed on us, we are not sheep to accept your decision,” Khan said.

He asked Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial to protect the fundamental rights and take action against the ‘custodial torture’ of PTI leader Azam Swati.

Imran Khan said, “You should know why I am on the streets at the age of 70. The only reason I am marching is because you are like my children and I want you to be educated and know what real freedom is.”

He said, “Chief justice sahib, it is your job to protect fundamental rights. The nation is looking towards you.” Action is taken against custodial torture across the world, he added.

The long march started from Shahdara and reached Ferozwala. The participants of the long march will also be welcomed at Sadhoki, the destination of the long march on the second day is Kamonki. Imran Khan addressed people at Shahdara and Ferozwala.

PTI leaders Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Umar Ayub, Fawad Chaudhry, Shehbaz Gill accompanied the former prime minister in the central container.

Meanwhile, responding to the alleged video, Gandapur warned the interior minister of the PTI’s response in case “they [coalition government] attacked the party leaders.”

“They are threatening to kill us but I want to tell you we are not cowards,” he said, adding that the PTI was marching to get freedom and would stop only when it had achieved its target. He called out to Sanaullah, saying, “You are not James Bond. Instead you are a servant of the people.”