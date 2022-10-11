Rana Sanaullah reveals those involved in audio leaks identified

Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah. — APP/File

ISLAMABAD: Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Monday revealed that those involved in the audio leaks have been identified.

The minister shared that while there was no sign of bugging, telephones have been hacked.

Speaking during Geo News' show "Aaj Shahzaib Khanzada Kay Saath", the minister said that the investigation is taking place following the decision of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and the National Security Committee.

The report, according to Sanaullah, will be first presented to the premier and then a decision would be taken regarding its dissemination.

The minister said that the matter of the audio leaks is not related to an agency, but it's a matter of a few people, who have been identified. He added that these people belong to the staff of the Prime Minister House. Some people do such work for monetary gains.

According to the initial investigation, Sanaullah said that it wasn't bugging; in fact, phone tapings have surfaced.

It should be noted that the audios of the meetings held in the PM House were revealed in the past days, following which questions were raised regarding the security of the house.

The national security committee has also approved the formation of a high-powered committee to investigate the audio leaks, following which a 12-member high-powered committee headed by Sanaullah is conducting the investigation.