Govt to thwart PTI’s long march at all costs: Rana Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Friday reinterred that the government will thwart the proposed long march of PTI towards Islamabad.

Addressing a press conference, Sanaullah said that they knew the intentions of Khan, adding that the PTI chairman was misleading the nation.

Referring to the latest audio leak purportedly featuring Khan, the interior minister said that his narrative of conspiracy has been exposed before the nation.

“This 'fitna' is now being exposed by God and the nation is now recognising him,” he added

Sanauallah, while berating the former PM, said that this person was playing games with the nation with a false narrative and has been misleading the youth of this country.

"This Haqiqi Azadi has no meaning to it and he is taking oath from people," he added.

The PML-N leader said that this audio is from the days when the no-confidence motion was tabled against Khan.

"This person has ruined the foreign policy, which ambassador will now send a cypher after what he has done to this country?" he questioned.

Responding to a question about the PTI's long march, Sanaullah said that two proposals are under consideration, which will be revealed when Khan announces the date for his long march, adding that the law enforcement agencies will be given all facilities to thwart it.

"We have planned to keep Islamabad safe," he said.

'Cyber security protocols at PM House'

Sanaullah said that high-level cyber security protocols will be implemented at the PM House after a series of audio leaks raised questions over the safety measures adopted at the residence of the country’s chief executive.

He made the remarks after chairing the first meeting of a high-powered committee formed to probe audio leaks.

He said that these protocols will be implemented from PM Office to the PM House and to the ministries where they are needed, adding no agency was found involved in the security breach.

"Any equipment required for the security will be bought," he said, adding that a report is being presented to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in this regard.

"As soon as the prime minister makes a decision on the recommendations, it will be implemented where it is required," he added.

Talking about the audio leak, Sanaullah said that the investigating agencies have come to a conclusion.

"It will be thoroughly examined and the government will decide whether this will be made public or not," he said.

"This is crucial because you cannot stop the breach of security if you do not know how it happened," said the interior minister.

