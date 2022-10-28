 
Friday October 28, 2022
Imran donates Rs50m to Lahore bar

By Our Correspondent
October 28, 2022

LAHORE: Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan on Thursday visited Lahore Bar and announced a grant of Rs.50 million for the bar. The PTI Chairman also announced health card facility for the lawyers along with upgradation of Lawyers Hospital. The President Lahore Bar Association Rao Sami thanked Imran Khan for visiting the bar and announcing welfare projects for the community.

Comments

    Yasin commented 3 hours ago

    Has the donation been given from the personal kitty or from foreign funding?

    0 0