Imran donates Rs50m to Lahore bar

LAHORE: Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan on Thursday visited Lahore Bar and announced a grant of Rs.50 million for the bar. The PTI Chairman also announced health card facility for the lawyers along with upgradation of Lawyers Hospital. The President Lahore Bar Association Rao Sami thanked Imran Khan for visiting the bar and announcing welfare projects for the community.
SUKKUR: The inhabitants of 50 villages in Jacobabad refused to get their children administered polio drops until the...
LAHORE: Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi has denied that he did not disclose the foreign...
ISLAMABAD: A local court on Thursday granted interim bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Shibli Faraz in FIR...
LAHORE: Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said Thursday that protests and rallies are democratic right of...
DOHA: Three Pakistani firemen died in a training accident in the Qatari capital weeks before the start of the World...
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court Thursday granted one-week time to capital police regarding recovery of a missing...
Comments
Yasin commented 3 hours ago
Reply 0 0