JI hails establishment for distancing itself from politics

LAHORE: Welcoming the establishment's announcement of distancing itself from politics, Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Siraj-ul-Haq has asked as to who will compensate for the serious damage caused to the country by interfering in political affairs for a long time.

The establishment should come up with the answer as how the public's confidence in democracy should be restored after it was shattered because of the secret and unaccountable support it had been providing to the favorite parties by violating the constitution and law, JI ameer said in a statement issued from Mansoorah on Thursday.

JI has been indicating for long that rulers are selected before the election, said Siraj-ul-Haq, adding the politics of both PDM and PTI totally depends on the establishment, which has been formally acknowledged at the press conference of ISPR and DG ISI.

He lamented the country is standing at a crossroads facing devastating crises, the nation is worried and deprived of basic needs, and rulers have made a mockery of nuclear Islamic country. It is time for the parties, whose politics is patronised by the establishment, to change their behavior, he added.

He said judicial commission’s report investigating the murder of journalist Arshad Sharif should unearth the facts of tragic and heartbreaking incident before nation in days not in weeks, and the report not to be shelved like countless judicial commission reports in the past.

The ruling elite, both in politics and bureaucracy, have taken 220 million people as hostages, as the feudal lords and cruel capitalists violate every law of the land, whereas in case of impartial accountability, majority of the ruling parties leaders will be in jails.

Sirajul Haq demanded that the supremacy of the Constitution and law must be established and all institutions must work within their legal limits to steer the country on the road of progress. He said JI is organising and mobilising the youth so that they can get rid of the obsolete system and give the country the system of Quran and Sunnah.