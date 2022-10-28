Gold gains Rs800/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased by Rs800 per tola on Thursday.

According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs151,000 per tola.

Similarly, 10-gram gold price also increased by Rs686 to Rs129,458.

In the international market, however, gold rates decreased by $5 to $1,663 per ounce.

Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,580 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,354.60.

Local jewelers said gold prices in the local market remained below Rs1,000 per tola as compared with the rates in Dubai gold market.