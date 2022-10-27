LHC dismisses corruption case against Farah Gogi, her mother

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday dismissed a corruption case registered against former first lady Bushra Bibi’s friend Farah Gogi and her mother after the Anti-Corruption Establishment Punjab submitted a report giving a clean chit to the duo.
LHC Justice Faisal Zaman heard the petition filed against the corruption case against Farah and her mother. The ACE, in the report, said the case against Farah and her mother had been dismissed and no further investigations were required. The report said Farah was accused of buying land without merit and using influence that caused no loss to the national exchequer. The Lahore High Court dismissed the case by declaring it ineffective on the basis of the ACE report.
