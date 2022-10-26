Govt must complete term to overcome challenges: Sherpao

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leader Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Tuesday said the federal government must complete the remaining tenure to overcome the economic crisis inherited from the previous government.

“The incumbent government has pulled the country out of the economic quagmire after it took some bold decisions,” he said while talking to The News.

Aftab Sherpao held the previous Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government responsible for the economic crisis and seeking financial assistance from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) under tough conditions.

The QWP leader said the general election must be held on its due time, as the early polls would not be in the favour of the Shehbaz Sharif-led government.

About the defeat of PDM and Awami National Party candidates in the October 16 by-polls in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he said the provincial government used official machinery and resources to influence the by-election.

He said the unprecedented price-hike, increase in the electricity rates and POL prices benefited PTI candidate Imran Khan who built his narrative and used propaganda techniques. “There was no rift among the component parties of the PDM. We stood side by side with the ANP candidates in Peshawar and Charsadda,” the QWP chairman added.

About the appointment of new army chief, Aftab Sherpao said PTI Chairman Imran Khan had politicized the issue and made the appointment of new army chief controversial otherwise it was a routine matter whereas the new army chief was appointed on the advice of the prime minister.

However, he said that all political parties and state institutions must accept the new army chief who was going to be appointed on the advice of the prime minister as per the constitution.

He said that he was not in favour of giving extension to the army chief and there must be legislation in the parliament. The QWP chairman blamed the PTI-led government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for not securing funds from the centre for newly merged districts, its shares in electricity and gas and other provincial rights.

“The PTI was in power for three and a half years in the centre. The Pakhtunkhwa government must settle the issue of net hydel profit, three-percent share in the National Finance Commission award and annual special funds for the merged districts at that time,” he said.

He added the PTI government was not serious about securing its shares and arrears from the present federal government.

“The chief minister did not attend the National Economic Council (NEC) and Council of Common Interest (CCI) meetings where he can raise such issues with the federal government,” he said and added that the QWP would put pressure on the federal government to give its due rights and resources to KP.

Criticizing the PTI government for the deteriorating law and order and rising militancy in Swat, Waziristan and other parts of the province, Aftab Sherpao said it must shoulder its responsibility by curbing militancy.

“It is the sole responsibility of the provincial government to maintain law and order and provide security to the people in the province, but the provincial government is not cooperating with federal government in this regard,” he said and added the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government spokesperson led delegations holding talks with Pakistani Taliban in Afghanistan.

He lauded the people of Swat and other areas in the province for raising voice against militancy and lawlessness.