Sindh Bank to collect stamp duty

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has designated Sindh Bank Limited (SBL) as agent for collection of Sindh’s stamp duty under the Board of Revenue’s e-stamping project in the province, a statement said on Tuesday.

The agreement was signed on behalf of Sindh Bank by Syed Assad Ali Shah, SEVP group business head at Sindh (R) and by Qader Bakhsh, director finance on behalf of the SBP. SBL president and CEO Imran Samad with his senior management team were also present at the signing ceremony.

Speaking at the occasion, Saleemullah, executive director SBP hoped that SBL would facilitate the taxpayers by providing quality services through its branch network and would help the provincial government in mobilisation of stamp duty receipts across the province.

Imran Samad, Sindh Bank president, expressed gratitude towards the central bank for the confidence placed in SBL for collection of government receipts. He stated that SBL goal was to make life easy for its customers and facilitate the provincial government for its revenue collection.