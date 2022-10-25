Muqadasi appointed new TNFJ chief

Rawalpindi:A high level meeting of TNFJ’s Supreme Council led by the acting president Syed Mazhar Ali Shah Advocate has elected Hujjat ul Islam wal Muslimeen Allama Agha Syed Hussainn Muqadasi as the new leader of Tehreek Nifaz-e-Fiqah Jafariya, says a press release.

Owing to the preference of Muharram and ‘Ayyam Aza-e-Hussaini, the appointment of TNFJ’s leader was intentionally delayed after the demise of the patron in-chief of Supreme Shia Ulama Board Quaid e Millat e Jafariya Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi.

In accordance with the constitution of TNFJ the senior leader as well as the acting president of TNFJ Syed Mazhar Ali Shah Advocate summoned the meeting of TNFJ’s Supreme Council that was participated by TNFJ’s provincial and sub-organisations, sons of Quaid e Miilat e Jafaiya Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi Agha Syed Muhammad Murtaza Moosavi advocate, Agha Syed Ali Rooh ul Abbas Moosavi advocate and central departments to endorse the leadership of Allama Agha Syed Hussain Muqaddasi.

On this occasion, the acting president TNFJ Syed Mazhar Ali Shah Advocate led the oath of Allama Syed Hussain Muqaddasi. Later, in his address to the meeting, Allama Syed Hussain Muqaddasi vowed to continue following the path of his predecessor as well as Quaid Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi and pledged to not abstain from offering any sacrifice for eradication of hate, promotion of unity, and protection of fundamental ideologies and faith.

Allama Hussain Muqaddasi offered tributes Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi and termed his demise as a great national tragedy. He said that the footsteps of Agha Moosavi will always be a beacon of light for us.

Addressing the meeting Syed Mazhar Ali Shah said that Allama Agha Syed Hussain Muqaddasi holds a distinguished status among the students and organisational members. He said that Allama Hussain Muqaddasi played a vital role during Agha Moosavi’s eight-months agitation movement of Hussaini Mahaz for the sake of ‘Wila and Aza’.

Allama Agha Syed Hussain Muqaddasi obtained his higher education from distinguished ‘Maraj e Karam’ and ‘Fuqaha’ of Qum and Damascus.

The members of TNFJ’s Supreme Council expressed confidence in the newly appointed leader Agha Syed Hussain Muqaddasi and assured him of their full and unconditional support.

The meeting concluded at recitation of ‘fateha’ Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi and other martyrs of religion and motherland including those belonging to the Pakistan’s armed forces, victims of the recent floods, Zakir Naveed Aashiq B.A. and the Khateeb of Masjid e Jamkaraan in Qum al Muqaddas Allama Syed Abul Hassan Naqvi.