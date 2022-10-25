Three injured in crossfire

LAHORE:Three passersby were injured in crossfire between two groups in Baghbanpura Bazaar on Monday. The injured identified as Waheed, Liaqat and Zaman were shifted to hospital.

found dead: Two persons were found dead from different areas in City Monday. A 28-year-old man was found dead in the limits of Mughalpura police. Locals spotted the body of a man lying near Jafaria Puli and informed the police. Police claimed that the man, yet to be identified, was an addict who might have died of excessive use of drugs.

Meanwhile, a 25-year-old man was recovered dead from Khokhar Stop, Bund Road, Islampura. Police said that the deceased, yet to be identified, looked an addict who might have died of drug overdose. Bodies were shifted to the morgue.

suicide: A 40-year-old man committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in Haji Park, Bhatta Chowk, on Monday. The victim identified as Ameen was a manual labourer. Ameen had apparently committed suicide over poverty.

arrested: Harbanspura police arrested three drug-pushers and recovered 3kg charas from their possession. The accused were identified as Amir, Masood and Nadim. Cantt Division police arrested 12 kite-flyers and recovered 100 kites from their possession.