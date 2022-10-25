Solar eclipse today

ISLAMABAD: The second solar eclipse of 2022 will occur today (Tuesday, October 25), according to a statement from Met authorities. The majority of Europe, Northern Africa, the Middle East, and Western Asia will be able to see it. Pakistan will be able to see it in part as well. The peak eclipse occurs at 16:00 PST, while the partial eclipse lasts from 13:58 until 18:02 PST.
KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue on Monday with the approval of Secretary Revenue Division and FBR chairman...
ISLAMABAD: As part of the ongoing shake-up in the Petroleum Division, Haroon-ur-Rafique, a BS-21 officer of the...
ISLAMABAD: PTI leader Senator Azam Khan Swati on Monday approached the Supreme Court and filed a petition over his...
ISLAMABAD: The government has refused to entertain telecom sector demands for paying licence fee in rupees instead of...
ST LOUIS: A gunman opened fire at a high school in the city of St Louis on Monday morning, killing at least two people...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Monday reaffirmed its strong support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Saudi Arabia...
