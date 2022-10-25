 
October 25, 2022
Solar eclipse today

By News Desk
October 25, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The second solar eclipse of 2022 will occur today (Tuesday, October 25), according to a statement from Met authorities. The majority of Europe, Northern Africa, the Middle East, and Western Asia will be able to see it. Pakistan will be able to see it in part as well. The peak eclipse occurs at 16:00 PST, while the partial eclipse lasts from 13:58 until 18:02 PST.

