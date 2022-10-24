Imran was not ousted on instructions from Gate Number 4, says Bilawal

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. —PPP

LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Sunday said that he had not become the foreign minister through any deal and the only democratic way to send a prime minister packing was to come up with a no-confidence move, not through any instruction from Gate Number 4.

Speaking at the concluding session of the Asma Jehangir Conference, he said people must also appreciate the progress made by democratic forces in Pakistan. “It is also necessary to assess the performance of the parliament. Imran Khan was sent packing through a no-confidence motion and it was a democratic move. All political parties should advocate the democratic move to remove a prime minister rather than adopting any undemocratic path,” he added.

Bilawal said history was replete with instances how the country’s prime ministers were treated in the past, adding that they were either sent to exile, executed or removed through instructions from Gate Number 4. He expressed the hope that in future, only a democratic precedent would be followed for the removal of a prime minister.

He said Imran Khan could be the first prime minister to make a suicide attack on the country’s economy just to mislead the nation and attribute all mistakes to the upcoming government. “To play with the health of country’s economy was a severe blow to the nation. The present government steered the country out of the trouble caused by Imran Khan’s suicide attack on the economy. We confronted a historic flood that hit the country seriously. Still, areas of Balochistan are struggling against the flood as water is yet to recede. One third of Pakistan, more than the land mass of the UK, had been affected. Unfortunately, the issue which should have been the main priority was not. We would keep discussing the ongoing issues in Islamabad in the next AJ Conference but currently, we have to convey to the world that we have faced a huge and historic devastation,” he added.

He said he as the foreign minister, he was advocating the case of the Pakistani people who were seriously hit due to global change. “There has been no financial institution to ensure rehabilitation and reconstruction, losses related to the 39 million people of Pakistan. We will ensure progress, prosperity for the flood affected population and it must not be a partisan issue; we all have to make a joint strategy to save the country from flood-related devastation,” he maintained.

He said there were 6,000 pregnant women amongst the flood-hit people. “The loss faced by agriculture, infrastructure itself was a serious challenge confronted by Pakistan and for the purpose, we need joint efforts. It is high time to save Pakistan from religious and political extremism, which was also being exhibited in India, Europe as well as the USA. We hope the new generation will not support extremism and reject the ego of an individual,” Bilawal added.

During his speech, some students also chanted slogans for the release of Ali Wazeer, a Pashtun leader. Bilawal asked them to protest at the proper forum. Meanwhile, former prime minister and PMLN leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi urged all stakeholders to make their contribution to save Pakistan.

Speaking at the concluding session of the Asma Jehangir Conference, Abbasi said that the key issue confronted by the country was not the appointment of judges or the army chief. He said judges, generals, politicians and media were stakeholders in Pakistan and it was mandatory upon them to think above their respective interests. “The situation of the country is so grim that even a government with a 100pc mandate can’t run the country. We are all responsible for the present situation. It is no time for a grand dialogue. It is time to find a solution to the prevailing crisis,” he added.

Abbasi said the country was confronting severe economic challenges and no party could address the issues individually. “We have to give a sketch, a roadmap to steer Pakistan out of the prevailing crisis and rather than paying attention to issues like the appointment or promotion of judges which are non-issues. In a country where a judge cannot provide justice to the aggrieved party, the situation could not improve. It was time to think above ourselves,” he maintained.