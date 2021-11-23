Asma Jahangir Conference: No controversial statements made, claims Bhoon

KARACHI: President of Supreme Court Bar Association Ahsan Bhoon on Monday categorically stated that no controversial statements were made during the 3rd Asma Jahangir Conference.

Talking to journalists, the SCBA president refuted the statement of making the conference controversial. He said that former chief justice Saqib Nisar had rejected the audio tape of his alleged conversion about former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his family circulating on social media, adding that he would not comment on the issue as the issue was premature.

The SCBA president said a pre-planned conspiracy was hatched against the judiciary. “Criticism could be made within parameters of the law but not as part of a conspiracy,” Bhoon maintained.