PM presented Rs10m cheque for flood relief fund

LAHORE: Director Corporate Affairs Sheikh Waqar Ahmad and HR Director Hajra Omer of a multinational company on Sunday called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. They presented a cheque worth Rs10 million from the company to the prime minister for the PM Flood Relief Fund, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release. Separately, former federal minister Zahid Hamid also called on the prime minister.
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Ishaq Dar on Sunday said that the government accords priority...
PESHAWAR: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter on Sunday demanded the verdicts in the pending cases...
RAWALPINDI: The Punjab government has decided to snatch all powers from the Rawalpindi Development Authority and...
LAHORE: ANP leader Afrasiyab Khattak ha warned that the situation in Balochistan is very grim and the country’s...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader and member of the National Assembly Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha Saturday...
ISLAMABAD/KARACHI/ SUKKUR: Pakistan People’s Party's chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari...
