Monday October 24, 2022
National

PM presented Rs10m cheque for flood relief fund

By APP
October 24, 2022

LAHORE: Director Corporate Affairs Sheikh Waqar Ahmad and HR Director Hajra Omer of a multinational company on Sunday called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. They presented a cheque worth Rs10 million from the company to the prime minister for the PM Flood Relief Fund, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release. Separately, former federal minister Zahid Hamid also called on the prime minister.

