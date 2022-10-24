 
close
Monday October 24, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Israel names Halevi as army chief

By AFP
October 24, 2022

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: The Israeli government on Sunday confirmed Major General Herzi Halevi, a former military intelligence head who led forces along the Gaza border, as the country´s next military chief. Halevi, 54, who serves as deputy to outgoing Chief of General Staff Aviv Kohavi, will take charge of Israel´s armed forces on January 17, Prime Minister Yair Lapid said in a statement.

Comments