CDA to address public grievances on priority

Islamabad : In line with the directions of the Capital Development Authority Chairman Captain (r) Muhammad Usman Younis, all out efforts are being made to resolve all the problems of the citizens, especially the affectees of Islamabad.

In this regard, concrete steps have been taken which will help resolve the problems of the affectees more effectively. In this regard, the Chairman Capital Development Authority himself visited different areas in the first phase to better understand the problems of the affectees and also chaired khuli kutcherry at the sites to solve the problems of the affectees at their doorsteps.

In this regard, the Chairman of Capital Development Authority along with the officers of the concerned departments have visited the areas of Sector E-12 Chak Mojohan, Dakhli Kuri, Sheikhpur, Sarai-e- Kharboza and other sectors.

Moreover, on the special instructions of the Chairman CDA, Member Estate, Deputy DG Land, and Director Land are visiting various areas on a weekly basis to listen to the problems of the affectees at their door steps and immediate steps are being taken to solve the problems on the spot so affectees may not have to move from pillar to post for their problems.

The CDA Chairman has directed that any negligence or incompetence in this regard will not be tolerated. Similarly, on the instructions of the Chairman Capital Development Authority Captain (R) Muhammad Usman Younis, camps were also established in different areas for addressing problems of affectees including name correction, correction in records, and other issues according to rules and policies on the spot.

According to the details, a comprehensive plan has been devised to resolve the longstanding problems of affectees after reaching out to them at their doorsteps. Under this plan, the affectees who have not yet received rehabilitation benefits will be given rehabilitation benefits in accordance with rules and policies.

The rehabilitation process which is halted for a long will be restarted. Furthermore, steps are also being taken to announce the BUPs awards soon for those sectors where the awards in respect of BUPs have not yet been announced.

In this regard, a comprehensive plan has been prepared on the special instructions of the Chairman Capital Development Authority, the rehabilitation benefits will be released phase-wise so that the problems of the affectees of Islamabad could be resolved and the development works of the development of the sector can be accelerated.

In this way, development works in the sectors and the rehabilitation process of affectees will be completed simultaneously.