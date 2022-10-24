Will learn from mistakes, says Babar

MELBOURNE: Pakistan captain Babar Azam said on Sunday after the loss against India that his team would learn from the mistakes and come up with better performance in the next games.

“[We] will learn from our mistakes,” Babar said, speaking during a post-match presser.

“It feels bad when we come so close [to the victory] and lose the match. I am confident the team will make a comeback in the tournament,” the skipper said.

“We used the main bowlers first because we wanted to take wickets,” he said, justifying his use of Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, and Haris Rauf.

The skipper also appreciated India's former captain Virat Kohli for his incredible innings, despite the pressure. “Virat Kohli has handled the pressure very well. His innings made an immense difference,” the Pakistan captain said, lauding India for playing calculated cricket.