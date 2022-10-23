Ex-China president escorted out of Communist Party Congress

Ex-China president Hu Jintao being escorted out of Communist Party Congress. AFP

BEIJING: Former Chinese president Hu Jintao was led out of Saturday’s closing ceremony of the Communist Party Congress.

Late Saturday state media said Hu was “not feeling well” when he was escorted out, but was doing “much better” after getting some rest. The frail-looking 79-year-old seemed reluctant to leave the front row of proceedings at Beijing’s Great Hall of the People, where he was sitting next to President Xi Jinping.

A steward attempted to take a sitting Hu by the arm before being shaken off. The steward then tried to lift Hu up with both hands from under the armpits. After an exchange of about a minute, in which Hu spoke briefly with Xi and Premier Li Keqiang, he was led out of the hall. A seated Xi was filmed holding papers down on the desk as Hu tried to grab them. Hu patted Li s shoulder as he left, as most of his colleagues stared firmly ahead. Later, state news agency Xinhua said on Twitter: Xinhuanet reporter Liu Jiawen has learned that Hu Jintao insisted on attending the closing session... despite the fact that he has been taking time to recuperate recently.

When he was not feeling well during the session, his staff, for his health, accompanied him to a room next to the meeting venue for a rest. Now, he is much better.

The week-long Congress took place mostly behind closed doors, but Hu s departure occurred shortly after journalists were allowed in to cover the closing ceremony. Hu s exit came just before the 2,300 delegates at the Congress voted unanimously to endorse Xi s core leadership position.