Rs30 billion approved for development projects

Islamabad : Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Tanveer Ilyas has stated that Central Development Working Party (CDWP) has given approval of Rs30 billion mega development projects out of Saudi Development Fund (SDF) for the progress and development of AJK.

While addressing a press conference, he viewed that these mega projects would be turned out to be a milestone in the development and prosperity of AJK. PM while giving details of the projects said that under the SDF Rs11.27 billion had been earmarked for 48MW Shounter hydropower project, Rs6.614 billion for 22 MW Jagran IV hydropower project, while Rs12 billion had been sanctioned for the construction of 3.7km tunnel from Kamsar to Kahori and 0.6 km long Chilpani tunnel on Muzaffarabad-Athmuqam Road, these mega development projects, he said, would prove to be significant milestones in the region’s development history. The provision of Saudi funds at this difficult time, he said, was no less than a breath of fresh air for the people of Azad Kashmir.

Likewise, Rs6.51 billion for Neelum project

Responding another question, he stated that required land for Jhargran IV (22MW) Hydropower project has been taken from the financial resources of AJK government.

Initial signature of loan agreement has been singed between Economic Affairs Division and SDF in this respect, he added.

Moreover, he stated that the PC-1 of Shounter power project has been already approved from central working party. He said that a heavy amount has also allocated for formation of transmission lines linking the electricity of this project to Muzaffarabad grid station.

He stated that after the completion of this mega project the electricity problems of AJK capital Muzaffarabad would solve permanently.