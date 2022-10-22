Malala urges world to support Iranian women

KARACHI: Pakistani Nobel Laureate and education rights activist Malala Yousafzai on Friday took to her Instagram account and urged the world to stand in solidarity with the women of Iran.
In her message, Malala appreciated the women of Iran for bringing about a change through their bravery. “To the Iranian girls and young women who are in the streets to demand freedom and safety: You are already changing the world with your courage,” she wrote.
Malala urged everyone to support Iranian women by becoming their voice. “To everyone else: Please show your support for the women of Iran. Share their stories to keep this movement alive. “Zan! Zendigi! Azadi! Women! Life! Freedom!” she wrote.
GUJRANWALA: The district administration Friday sealed nine industrial units and booked five people on charges of...
PAKPATTAN: Commissioner Sahiwal Division Javed Akhtar Mahmood has said that the trust of the citizens is the main...
ISLAMABAD:The Islamabad High Court on Friday sought details of all FIRs registered across the country against PTI...
DERA ISMAIL KHAN: District Police Officer Najmul Hasnain on Friday rejected reports that terrorists had entered the...
MANSEHRA: The people of the Belti area of Kandia valley in Upper Kohistan have demanded the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa...
SUKKUR: Following the disqualification of former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan, the party workers on...
Comments