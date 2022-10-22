Malala urges world to support Iranian women

KARACHI: Pakistani Nobel Laureate and education rights activist Malala Yousafzai on Friday took to her Instagram account and urged the world to stand in solidarity with the women of Iran.

In her message, Malala appreciated the women of Iran for bringing about a change through their bravery. “To the Iranian girls and young women who are in the streets to demand freedom and safety: You are already changing the world with your courage,” she wrote.

Malala urged everyone to support Iranian women by becoming their voice. “To everyone else: Please show your support for the women of Iran. Share their stories to keep this movement alive. “Zan! Zendigi! Azadi! Women! Life! Freedom!” she wrote.