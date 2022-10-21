Gwadar AIOU campus to open today

KARACHI: The regional center of Allama Iqbal Open University is set to start working in Gwadar from today.
Federal Minister for Education Rana Tanveer Hussain will inaugurate the campus building equipped with internet facilities. With the addition of Gwadar campus, Allama Iqbal Open University’s regional centers will increase to 54.
In addition to Moro, Mithi and Sukkur in Sindh province, Kalat, Kharan and Gwadar in Balochistan province, Attock, Chakwal, Jhang and Sheikhupura in Punjab, the regional campuses and model study centers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northern regions and Azad Kashmir have also been established.
Allama Iqbal Open University is expanding its regional network to meet the educational needs of people in remote areas devoid of formal education facilities, said Vice Chancellor Dr Ziaul Qayyum.
