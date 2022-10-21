Qamar Saleem to release new song today

LAHORE:Singer Qamar Saleem is all set to release his sixth song “Darmiyan” today (Friday). The song is about unfulfilled love, and it may be the first animated music video by any artiste from Pakistan.
Drawing inspiration from epic literary works that are fast going extinct, Qamar Saleem said, he had created a space to examine “Darmiyan”, by storytelling through characters carefully crafted. In a recent interview, the singer also revealed little more about the fantasy tale wherein two star-crossed lovers are fatally mismatched, yet love binds them together in what turns out to be a mystical adventure.
