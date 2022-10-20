Imran doing politics of hatred, country’s breakup: Bilawal

Foreign Minister and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari addressing an event in Karachi's Malir District on Wednesday, October 19, 2022. — YouTube/GeoNewsLive

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Wednesday PTI chief Imran Khan was doing politics of hatred and country’s disintegration, while the politics of his party was based on love and unity.

He was speaking to the media during his visit to the residence of MNA-elect Abdul Hakim Baloch in Malir District, who was recently elected from NA-237 in the by-election.

Bilawal said the ‘selected’ is again attempting to be selected, but his party would ensure that politicians like him [Imran Khan] were retired from politics forever. Bilawal said Pakistan was ready for the young leadership and Imran Khan would soon be retired from politics and sent packing in the upcoming general election.

Bilawal was accompanied by his sister Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and other PPP leaders. He was warmly received by activists of the party when he reached the Malir area.

Bilawal said the “brave people of Malir” had always supported the Peoples Party and showed courage to fight dictatorship in every era. He claimed that the mandate of the people of Malir district had been stolen in the 2018 general elections, and not just the residents of Malir but the people of entire country paid the price for fraudulent elections.

The PPP chief said the incumbent coalition government had to share the burden of failures of the previous government of Imran Khan. He alleged the PTI chairman was a liar and hypocrite, who was under the misconception that people would have forgotten what wrong he had done with the entire country in just three to four months.

Bilawal recalled that Imran Khan had come to power with the promise of giving 10 million jobs and five million houses, but during his rule, the youth were made jobless and the poor were rendered homeless. He said when he used to call Imran Khan a selected prime minister and a puppet ruler, the PTI chairman used to say that his government was on the same page (with the establishment), but now he himself admitted that he was selected and remained powerless during his tenure. “If Imran Khan did not have any power, he should have resigned immediately instead of clinging to the PM’s slot for four years.”

He stated Imran keeps calling everyone a thief, but he’s the biggest thief while his government was declared the most corrupt government in its report by the Transparency International. “Imran Khan has been robbing the Shaukat Khanum hospital funds,” alleged the PPP chairman. “Even his kitchen expenses are also met by the cancer hospital.”

The foreign minister said the biggest issue for the coalition government was relief and rehabilitation of the flood victims, but some people wanted to divert the public’s attention away from the most important issue. He said resources were fewer and problems were gigantic, but they would work together and assured the people of Malir that all possible resources would be used to solve their problems.

Addressing Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, he asked him to ensure that work starts within 90 days to solve all the problems pointed out by the MNA-elect in his speech.