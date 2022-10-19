Parliamentarians want completion of IJP Road on time

Islamabad : The parliamentarians in the National Assembly on Tuesday expressed concerns over problems being faced by commuters and residents during the construction and rehabilitation of IJ Principal Road.

The issue in the National Assembly was raised by Aliya Kamran of JUI-F on a calling attention notice.

The woman parliamentarian was not satisfied with the response of Minister of State for Interior Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju.

Ms. Aliya Kamran pointed out that the employees and students could not reach their workplaces and educational institutions in time. She also mentioned that construction work was also causing health hazards among residents living in adjoining areas in Rawalpindi and Islamabad of the road.

She said residents were suffering from asthma disease as there were no proper arrangements for water spray with help of water tankers to control dust.

The Minister of State, however, said there was no delay in the completion of the project work which commenced in August 2021 and is scheduled to complete in April, next year.

He said that Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif himself was taking interest in the project saying that so far 64 per cent of work had been completed while the first phase of 3.5 kilometres portion from N-5 and Mandi Morr would be inaugurated and opened for traffic next month.

He also informed the House that four lanes each on both sides were being provided which would double the width of one of the busiest roads of the twin cities.