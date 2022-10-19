CS orders DCs to ensure execution of smog SOPs

LAHORE: Chief Secretary Punjab Abdullah Khan Sumbal has asked all the deputy commissioners to ensure the implementation of SOPs, warning them that any laxity or negligence in efforts to overcome dengue and smog would not be tolerated as these issues directly affected people's health.

He gave these directions while presiding over a video-link meeting of all divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners at the Civil Secretariat on Tuesday. The meeting reviewed the measures being taken to prevent dengue and smog.

The Chief Secretary said that Punjab's anti-dengue measures are declared worthy of emulation, adding that the field officers must ensure the implementation of SOPs to control dengue and smog. He also issued instructions to speed up the recruitment process of dengue staff in Gujranwala. The Chief Secretary directed that strict action be taken against those who burn crop residue and garbage.

The Chief Secretary said that the issue of smog is not only limited to a few big cities, therefore focused efforts are needed to prevent smog across the province. He said that arrangements should be made to sprinkle water on roads to avoid fugitive dust that causes smog. He also ordered indiscriminate action against smoke-emitting private and govt vehicles. The Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department told the meeting that 11,245 confirmed dengue cases and 13 deaths have been reported so far this year, and there is an increase in dengue patients in Gujranwala and Multan.

Commissioner unhappy over poor cleanliness: Commissioner Lahore Aamir Jan has directed to seal two factory units due to black smoke and non-emission control systems on Tuesday. He also expressed his annoyance on pathetic cleanliness situation at Kamran Baradari and suspended GM Operations LWMC, Assistant Director of Archeology of Kamran Baradari and PHA Director concerned of the area. He visited Ravi Town area early morning regarding ongoing anti-smog activities and cleanliness of area. He also visited Kamran Baradari and surrounding area for cleanliness. DC Lahore was also accompanied him.