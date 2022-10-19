Steps taken to uplift school education sector, says Raas

LAHORE: Minister for School Education Murad Raas has said education must be top priority and should not be politicised, adding the Punjab government has taken revolutionary measures for promoting education.

He was speaking at a meeting at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry. LCCI President Kashif Anwar presented the address of welcome while executive committee members were also present. “We are bringing changes in the province’s school education sector that aim at setting new standards and changing the department’s affairs for good”, he said.

The provincial minister said that the Private Schools Act was not upgraded since 1984. The Punjab government took this initiative while talking the representatives of private schools into confidence. He said that the NGOs are exaggerating the data of out-of-school children for personal interest. Murad Raas said that there was around 2 to 2.5 billion rupee corruption in School Education Department in terms of transfers of teachers, postings, leaves, ACRs, promotion and retirement dues but we have broken that system.