Bhutta to lead at Azlan Shah Cup

KARACHI: Umar Bhutta will lead the 18-member Pakistan team at Sultan Azlan Shah Cup, announced Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) on Monday.

The selection committee headed by Olympian Kaleemullah after holding two-day trials at Abdul Sattar Edhi stadium announced the team. The PHF president Brig (rtd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar was also present during the trials.

The event will be played in Ipoh from November 1-10. Pakistan, Malaysia, South Africa, South Korea, Japan and Egypt are participating teams in the event. According to the PHF announcement following players have been selected: Abdullah Ishtiaq, Akmal Hussain (Goal Keeper), M. Abdullah, Sufyan, Arbaz Ahmed, Aqeel, Ihtesham, Umer Bhutta (captain), Murtaza Yaqoob, Rana Abdul Waheed, Rooman Khan, Hanan Shahid, Junaid Manzoor, Arshad Liaqat, Afraz , Shahzeb Khan, Osama Bashir, M. Imran.