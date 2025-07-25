Prince Harry, Meghan hit with major blow before Netflix deal collapse

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle suffered a major blow ahead of the end of their multi-million-dollar Netflix deal.

For the unversed, The Sun reported on July 23 that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's $100 million Netflix contract will not be renewed after their deal expires in September.

Amid the ongoing chaos in the Sussexes' careers, a PR expert delivered a brutal verdict over their condition.

In an interview with Express, Renae Smith criticised that couple, stating that "everything they touch turns to dust."

She added, "I wouldn’t advise a single client of mine to get involved with them. No way in hell. "Could they produce something on their own? Sure, they have the money. But will any major platform touch them now? I highly doubt it.

Renae said that Harry and Meghan are "starting to feel like damaged goods. It’s the opposite of the Midas touch!"

Several questions have been raised about Harry and Meghan's future, especially the Duchess of Sussex's recent projects with Netflix.

The season of her cooking show, With Love, Meghan, is in the making. On the other hand, Meghan's lifestyle project, As Ever, has also partnered with the streaming giant.

However, no official comments have been made by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's team over the Netflix drama.