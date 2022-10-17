US ‘confident’ of Pak ability, commitment to secure its N-assets

The State Department Building is pictured in Washington.— File Photo

NEW YORK: The United States said Saturday it is confident of Pakistan’s commitment and ability to secure its nuclear assets.



In response to query by Jang/Geo correspondent, the State Department spokesperson stated, “President Biden has always viewed a secure and prosperous Pakistan as critical to US interests, and more broadly, the United States values our long-standing cooperation with Pakistan.”

There was a furore in Pakistan after the US president, while addressing a Democratic congressional campaign committee reception on October 13, made remarks about Pakistan and its nuclear assets. The latest State Department statement would, however, help lessen the impact of Biden’s comments.

While Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly protested against Biden’s controversial remarks, Acting Foreign Secretary Jauhar Saleem had called in the US ambassador to deliver the demarche, the foreign ministry had said, adding that Pakistan’s disappointment and concern were conveyed to the US envoy on the unwarranted remarks. President Biden’s remarks were not based on ground reality or facts, the ministry had maintained.

The acting secretary made it clear that Pakistan is a responsible nuclear state and its impeccable stewardship of the nuclear program and adherence to global standards and international best practices was well acknowledged, including by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

“It was essential to maintain the positive trajectory of Pakistan-US relations and the close cooperation between the two sides to build regional and global peace,” the ministry added. . It may be mentioned President Biden made the remarks at a gathering of Congressional Campaigning Committee of the Democratic Party. President Biden had gone to a private residential place to attend the meeting to discuss the matters relating to the party electoral success. The President talked about the victory of Democratic Party at the reception attended by Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other party leaders. As far as the policy issue are concerned, only the spokespersons of the State Department, Pentagon and other departments speak.

It is true that both the parties in the US organise functions to raise funds, the influence of the contributors on the party policies cannot be ignored. Moreover, the impact, influence and demands of the lobby working against China and Pakistan in US and the opponents of Ukraine war also cannot be ignored.