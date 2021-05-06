Pakistan's role in ending Afghan war important, says US President Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden appreciated Pakistan for playing a role in ending the Afghanistan war, saying that Pakistan's role was "important".



Biden spoke to Democrat leaders on completing 100 days in government.



Last week, US special envoy for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad had said Pakistan understands the impact of civil war in Afghanistan.

From Pakistan, Biden spoke to Tahir Javed, a Pakistan-born US democrat leader.



He told Javed that Pakistan will also play an important role in the future for peace in Afghanistan.

Biden also spoke with him about climate change, saying that significant progress has been made.

He assured Javed that he will continue to deliver on his promises.



Biden recently announced plans to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan by September 11 after two decades of war.



The February 2020 deal reached by the Trump administration with the Taliban required the departures by May 1 of all US troops and non-diplomatic civilian personnel, including US contractors.