Egypt edge Pakistan in Street Child World Cup final

DOHA: Pakistan team was "heartbroken" after missing a penalty in the Street Child Football World Cup final against Egypt on Saturday night at the Oxygen Park on the outskirts of Doha.

Pakistan lost the final 4-3 in the penalty shootout after the regulation time ended with both teams failing to score.

In the semi-final, Pakistan had stunned tough opponents Brazil by 3-1. In the quarter-final, they had edged Tanzania 2-1.

In group stage, Pakistan defeated Sudan, Qatar and Bosnia and Herzegovina. Their match against Burundi ended in a goalless draw.