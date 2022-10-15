SBC demands JCP meeting for appointment of SC judges

KARACHI: The Sindh Bar Council has urged the Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandiyal to convene a meeting of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan immediately to fill the vacant seats of judges in the Apex Court.

In a statement issued on Friday, SBC Vice Chairman Zulfiqar Ali Khan Jalbani said the provincial bar council agreed with the declaration of a meeting of representatives of the provincial bar councils held in Quetta on October 8. The meeting had demanded appointment of judges in the SC strictly on a seniority basis. The Sindh Bar Council also upheld the earlier meeting’s demand that the federal government immediately withdraw the curative review filed in the case of Justice Qazi Faez Isa. Another demand endorsed by the Sindh Bar Council was the regularisation of the Balochistan High Court’s circuit benches in Turbat, Sibi, Khuzdar and Loralai.