Protesters in Swat seek action against terrorists

MINGORA: Hundreds of people took to the streets in Swat on Friday against the recent wave of militancy in the area, demanding action against terrorists.

The protesters gathered at Charbagh Chowk, in Charbagh Town, and chanted slogans against the recent wave of militancy and terrorism. They demanded the government to take stern action against miscreants or else they would launch a march on the federal capital.

Speaking on the occasion, Amir Maqam said that the federal government had taken notice of recent terrorist attacks and would take every possible step for the restoration of peace. “Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has ordered the law-enforcing agencies to maintain law and order in the valley. We will not tolerate extremism and terrorism at any cost,” said Amir Maqam. Spokesman for Swat Qaumi Jirga, Zahid Khan, said they would stage a sit-in in front of parliament if the state failed to provide security to the people of Swat. “Enough is enough. We can’t give more sacrifices. This time the people are aware and know their enemy,” said Ayub Khan Ashari, adding that the residents of the valley were united against the menace of terrorism. Meanwhile, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf also staged a peace rally in Barikot.