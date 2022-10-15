LHC suspends arrest warrant for Rana Sana

Lahore High Court building.— File

RAWALPINDI: The Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench Friday suspended the arrest warrant for Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah in a corruption case and stopped the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) from arresting him.

Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan gave the judgment and sought the case record from the ACE by October 17. Last week, Senior Civil Judge, Rawalpindi Ghulam Akbar had issued an arrest warrant for Sanaullah in an inquiry related to the purchase of plots in a housing society at a ‘throwaway price’.

Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan heard the issue of arrest warrant. Approving Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah’s request for cancellation of warrant, the anti-corruption court issued a notice to the anti-corruption team and ordered them to submit complete record of the case on October 13.

According to Adviser to the Punjab Chief Minister on Anti-Corruption Brigadier (retd) Musaddiq Abbasi, Sanaullah had taken two plots as bribe from “illegal” Bismillah Housing Scheme in Chakwal district.

The interior minister through his lawyers — Razzaq A Mirza, Saddique Awan, Malik Israr and some others — filed the request for cancellation of arrest warrant, which the court accepted. According to the interior minister, this case was totally baseless. The interior minister’s counsel said the ACE had made the case on the basis of source report.