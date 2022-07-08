Campaign against institutions: It’s important matter, should be decided once and for all, says LHC

The Lahore High Court building in Lahore. Photo: The News/File

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday directed the petitioner to amend a plea against ex-PM Imran Khan and PTI leader Yasmin Rashid for their alleged campaign against state institutions on social media.

The court observed that the matter would be referred to a five-member bench after filing of the amended petition, local media reported. The court noted that it is an important matter and the same should be decided once and for all.

The court observed that it appears from the content of the petition that it is against a particular party whereas it should be general in nature.

Justice Sajid Mehmood Sethi passed the orders while hearing a petition filed by a citizen, Akhtar Ali, through Advocate Mian Dawood.

Earlier, the petitioner's counsel argued before the court that the PTI leaders have launched a campaign against state institutions on social and electronic media after the ouster of their government. He pleaded with the court to direct authorities for discharging their legal responsibilities and take action against those involved in running a malicious campaign against the institutions.