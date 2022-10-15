Bill Murray hates 90s SNL cast members Adam Sandler and Chris Farley, claims Rob Schenider

Rob Schneider has recently revealed that Bill Murray “absolutely hated some of the cast members of early 90s Saturday Night Live”.



According to Independent, Rob appeared on Thursday’s episode of SiriusXM’s The Jim Norton & Sam Roberts Show in which he revealed that Bill specifically loathed Adam Sandler and the late Chris Farley.

“He hated Chris Farley with a passion. Like he was just seething looking at him,” said Rob.

Rob continued, “I don’t know exactly, but I want to believe that it’s because Chris thought it was cool to be Belushi, who was his friend who he saw die, that he thought it was cool to be that out of control.”

“That’s my interpretation, but I don’t really know. I don’t believe it. I only believe it 50 per cent,” mentioned Rob.

Rob also alleged that Bill “really hated Sandler, too because he just wasn’t into that groove of it, you know? And Sandler was just committed to it, and just like … as soon as he would get on, you could see the audience just ate him up”.