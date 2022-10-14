Meghan Markle warning to staff member on wedding day revealed: Read

Meghan Markle 'crushed' royal staff member with her tantrum.
The Duchess of Sussex, who married Prince Harry in 2018, allegedly bullied a staff member covering the royal wedding.
Speaking to Palace Confidential expert Valentine Low reveals the words Meghan used to bully the staffer.
"Listen, if there is anybody else I can get to do this, I would." the Duchess told the aide as per Mr Low.
He added: "When she started, Harry knew her well, and liked her and she liked Harry. Sam [Cohen] is an incredible problem solver, she's a can-do personality and she just found it really difficult. She was asked to do things that a private secretary wouldn't normally be asked to do and I think she was treated harshly."
Meghan eventually left the royal fold in 2020. She, along with husband Prince Harry now lives in US.
