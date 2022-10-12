Ranveer Singh dedicates his award to Amitabh Bachchan

Ranveer Singh expressed his respect for his idol, Amitabh Bachchan, while accepting the Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year 2022 award at an occasion in Mumbai, according to Hindustan Times.



Ranveer Singh dedicated his award to Amitabh Bachchan and shared that he wants to be like him and wishes to work till he is 80 like Big B does.

Ranveer Singh said, "Main bachpan se Amitabh Bachchan banna chahta tha, aaj bhi Amitabh Bachchan banna chahta hoon aur aage bhi jaake Amitabh Bachchan banna chahunga. Matlab 80 ke umar mein bhi lage hain, bas acting kar rahe hain."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde. The film will be released on Christmas.

Other than that, Ranveer also has the film Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in process in which he stars alongside Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan. The film will release in theatres on February 11, 2023.