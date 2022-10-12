Elon Musk launches perfume line, sells 10,000 bottles within hours

A social media user's funny imagination of what a perfume ad by Elon Musk could look like.— Twitter/@jonastyle_

Billionaire Elon Musk, who is the CEO of Tesla and chief of SpaceX,has launched a perfume line of his own called "Burnt Hair", he announced on Twitter.

Nobody was expecting the tech enthusiast to enter this line of business but he thinks that the "fragrance business was inevitable" for him.

Musk's Twitter bio now reads "perfume salesman". Expectedly, he sold nearly 10,000 bottles within hours of the release.

Pointing to his surname "Musk", which is literally a type of strong-smelling fragrance, he said: "With a name like mine, getting into the fragrance business was inevitable, why did I even fight it for so long!?"

The official website of the perfume calls it "the essence of repugnant desire". It costs $100 a bottle which would right now be PKR22,100 according to the website.

Elon Musk's perfume, Burnt Hair.— The Boring Company

"Just like leaning over a candle at the dinner table, but without all the hard work," the description further says, claiming that whoever wears the perfume would be noticed as they "walk through the airport".



Social media users have left hilarious reactions, playing with the word "musk".

Editing his face on bottles has made the posts even funnier.

The perfume, which Musk believes is "the finest fragrance on Earth", can be bought using cryptocurrency, Musk said. "And you can pay with Doge!" he wrote, adding that the product was "omnigender".