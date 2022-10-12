Queen Consort Camilla found her way to William heart through King Charles

Camilla positioned her place in the royal family after careful considerations, especially with Prince William.
The Queen Consort never tried to over step in her relationship with William and younger brother Prince Harry, even after her marriage to King Charles.
According to royal expert Angela Levin, Camilla said: "She's made her mark with him too.
"[This is] because she's made their father very happy [and] more relaxed."
She added: "He's got much more in common now with Charles and she makes everybody laugh.
"When the grandchildren started coming, she didn't try to take over or suggest things.
"She's got her own, she's got her own children but the little ones have taken to her."
She added: "She doesn't interfere and they've got on very well now."
She continued how Kate bonds with the King and Queen and "often goes off with them to see art things" and they have a "friendship".
Ms Levin later added that William was "very wary" of Camilla, and did not want "anybody stepping in Diana's shoes".
Meghan Markle branded a B-list Hollywood actor in scathing attack by journalist
The theatrical release date for Joker: Folie à Deux is set for October 4, 2024
Britney Spears reveals her father used to compare her body with that of her boyfriend's and called her fat
Meghan Markle has reportedly been ‘raging’ over the memoir delay
King Charles will be "anointed, blessed and consecrated" by the Archbishop of Canterbury, the highest-ranking cleric...
Yolanda Hadid talks about grand daughter Khai in her new interview