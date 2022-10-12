Netflix 'The Queen's Gambit' Anya Taylor-Joy starring in action-romance 'The Gorge'

Netflix's popular series The Queen's Gambit's main protagonist Anya Taylor-Joy is ready to join Miles Teller in the upcoming action-romance film.

Anya Taylor-Joy is all set to star opposite Miles Teller in Skydance's upcoming action-romance film The Gorge. The specific details of the film's plot remains a mystery, but it will be an action-packed love story.

More information about the movie will be shared when the production on the project will officially starts by Skydance Production.

Scott Derrickson, who is known for directing hit films such as Sinister, Doctor Strange, and The Black Phone, is also directing The Gorge.

The script of the movie is written by Zach Dean.

Anya Taylor-Joy, 26, gained a lot of fame for playing the lead role in Netflix's series The Queen's Gambit, in which she struggles with addiction in a quest to become the greatest chess player in the world.

The series aired on the streaming platform in October 2020.