Marvel Studios changes release schedules for several upcoming movies

After pre-production was halted for upcoming Blade movie, Disney delayed several movie releases, per The Collider.



Previously, The Hollywood Reporter shared on October 11, that Marvel Studios is pressing pause on the Blade which is to star Oscar winner Mahershala Ali in the wake of parting ways with director Bassam Tariq two weeks ago. However, Tariq remains an executive producer on the project.

Marvel is temporarily shutting down production-related activities in Atlanta, where the project was to have shot starting in November, while it conducts a search for a filmmaker and further develops the feature, per the outlet.

Ryan Reynolds untitled Deadpool 3 now has been pushed to November 8, 2024, release date against its originally set September 6, 2024, slot.

The much anticipated Fantastic Four movie has been pushed back to February 14, 2025, four months back from its November 8, 2024 release date and the slot now occupied by Deadpool 3. WandaVision helmer Matt Shakman was announced to direct the feature during the D23 expo, however, other details about the project are being tightly kept under wraps.

Avengers: Secret Wars will now premiere on May 1, 2026, from the originally set November 7, 2025 slot.

The Kang Dynasty remains on the docket for its original May 2, 2025 release. Meanwhile, the related crossover event, Secret Wars is looking for a suitable director to helm what would be a dream come true event for fans. This gives both projects a year-long gap, against the previously announced break of just six months between the two.